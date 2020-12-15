Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Fraud buster NetGuardians raises €15.8 million

Fraud buster NetGuardians raises €15.8 million

Swiss cyber-fraud protection company NetGuardians has raised €15.8 million from private banking client Pictet Group and investment firm ACE & Company.

The new capital, more than the double each of its previous rounds, comes at a time of soaring growth in social engineering scams, with many more people working from home and doing their banking online during the global pandemic.

NetGuardians provides AI-based fraud detection software capable of flagging fraudulent payments in real-time. The company, which counts 60 global banks among its client base, says it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its position in existing markets and further developing its software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription model.

Peter Wintsch, CTO of Pictet Group, says: “As a NetGuardians client we can judge their fraud-mitigation software first-hand. In addition, it is clear that cyber-fraud challenges will continue to rise, and financial services firms will need access to first-class technology to protect their business."

