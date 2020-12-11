Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cleo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Findex Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cleo raises $44m for money management bot

Cleo raises $44m for money management bot

After closing a $44 million funding round, British AI-based personal finance chatbot Cleo is turning the tables on its users and asking them how it should spend its money.

EQT Ventures led the round, with participation from existing investors, including Balderton Capital, LocalGlobe and SBI.

Launched in 2016, London-based Cleo integrates with users' bank accounts and then uses AI to analyse spending habits and transaction histories to help with money management. The company has attracted a strong following among Gen Z with its conversational style, epitomised by a "roast mode".

Cleo now claims four million registered users, the vast majority of which are in the US, where some of the new funding will be used to make executive and product team hires in San Francisco, according to TechCrunch.

But with a healthy bank balance, the company is also asking users for ideas on how it can "help you get your money right". Among the possibilities it floats in a blog is a "proper bank account", which would mark a significant change of direction.

Related Companies

Cleo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Findex Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
Personal finance bot Cleo raises $10m

Personal finance bot Cleo raises $10m

Personal finance bot Cleo adds charity donation option

Personal finance bot Cleo adds charity donation option

Personal Finance bot Cleo raises £2m

26 Jul 2017

Trending

  1. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

  2. HSBC appoints Steven Van Wyk Group CIO

  3. TransferWise to make 750 hires

  4. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella on how to build partnerships ‘beyond two ships passing in the night’

  5. Payments have become tech arms race say banks

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Core Banking 2020

The Future of Core Banking 2020

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem