Banco Sabadell lets biz customers make payments from accounts with other banks

Spain's Banco Sabadell is stepping up its use of Open Banking to enable business customers to make payments from its website using accounts held with other financial institutions.

Sabadell is tapping the Open Banking capabilities for the service, with customers able to carry out transactions on the accounts held with the main Spanish banks.



This will simplify day-to-day banking for businesses by facilitating cash management transactions and enabling faster overdraft management, says the bank.



This is not the first Open Banking move by Sabadell, which has been letting customers aggregate accounts held with other financial institutions since April.



Anna Puigoriol, director, payment services, says: "With this functionality, our customers avoid the need to navigate across different digital platforms to carry out their day-to-day cash management and pay suppliers.



"We want Banco Sabadell to be our customers’ main bank and we are sure that this service will help us to achieve that."