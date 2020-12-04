NatWest to trial virtual queues for socially-distanced branch visitors

NatWest is introducing a ‘virtual queue’ option to encourage social distancing obligations for visitors across its branch network.

Developed in partnership with software developer, Qudini, the system is currently being trialled across 178 branches and set to be rolled out wider in 2021.



Under the scheme, visitors to a branch can scan a QR code to be provided a position in the queue. If a certain branch is particularly busy at the time a customer visits, they can leave the branch and be alerted by text message when their appointment time is due.



The latest feature follows the roll out of 'Banking My Way, a service that helps customers who need additional support by enabling them to request bespoke assistance and has received over 38,000 registrations since its launch. Customers can make specific requests which could include requesting a quiet space when they visit a branch, being spoken to more clearly and slowly or even request a translator.



Marcelino Castrillo, MD of customer engagement and distribution at NatWest says: “When a customer visits a branch, we want to ensure two things: that they feel safe and we’re providing them with a seamless, helpful service. We have introduced a new virtual queuing system, when it’s required, to provide a more efficient service for our customers. This gives the customer flexibility and the ability to manage their time whilst visiting the branch. This, along with Banking My Way - which makes it easier for customers to tell us how they would like to be served and if they need some extra assistance - are just some of the ways that we are improving the customer experience.”



As local lockdowns continue, Castrillo says NatWest is proactively making approximately 136k calls to vulnerable customers to offer support. The bank has additionally extended its dedicated support line to the over 60’s, which was previously for over 70’s, and also extended its dedicated NHS staff line to include social care workers.