Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Standard & Poor's (S&P) IHS Markit

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
S&amp;P Global closes on $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit

S&P Global closes on $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit

S&P Global is said to be closing on a deal to buy IHS Markit for $44 billion, creating a powerhouse in the provision of market data information services.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, with S&P set to pay around $44 billion in stock, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

IHS has a market value of around $36.88 billion based on the stock’s last close on Friday, Reuters calculations showed, with its share price up around 22% so far this year.

Any deal between the two will likely be put under the microscope by competition watchdogs, as the global market for financial information services consolidates around a few mega-vendors.

Related Companies

Standard & Poor's (S&P) IHS Markit

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments, PaymentsRegister for the webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Trending

Related News
IHS Markit acquires Singapore trade reporting firm Catena
/regulation

IHS Markit acquires Singapore trade reporting firm Catena

IHS Markit invests in Cobalt

IHS Markit invests in Cobalt

IHS Markit to acquire Ipreo, sell off MarkitServ

21 May 2018

S&P Global agrees to buy AI startup Kensho

07 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  2. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

  3. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  4. UBS introduces credit card made from corn

  5. Former Goldman CIO Elisha Wiesel joins The Floor

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020