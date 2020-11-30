S&P Global closes on $44 billion acquisition of IHS Markit

S&P Global is said to be closing on a deal to buy IHS Markit for $44 billion, creating a powerhouse in the provision of market data information services.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, with S&P set to pay around $44 billion in stock, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.



IHS has a market value of around $36.88 billion based on the stock’s last close on Friday, Reuters calculations showed, with its share price up around 22% so far this year.



Any deal between the two will likely be put under the microscope by competition watchdogs, as the global market for financial information services consolidates around a few mega-vendors.