Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ACI Worldwide Federal Reserve Board equensWorldline SE P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

EBAday P27 REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reconciliation Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday 2020: It’s do-or-die time for real-time payments

EBAday 2020: It’s do-or-die time for real-time payments

Launching into the session ‘Reaping the potential of real-time payments’, Dean Wallace, director of real-time payments, digital and request to pay, ACI Worldwide argues that the expectations of the market will only continue to evolve, pressuring financial institutions to finalise their real-time payments (RTP) strategy.

Wallace elaborates: “We’ve certainly seen a lot of demand in the early days of the launch of real-time payments across Europe and PSD2. Those who have already adopted real-time with propositions in the market are at a great advantage as they are able to test, learn and build better products.”

“Clear competition from big tech such as Google means it’s almost do-or-die time for the banks in this real time digital space.”

Echoing Wallace’s sentiments, Michael Steinbach, CEO, equensWorldline, believes that there is a developing view held by banks that instant payments really must be the new normal across the globe.

He adds that RTP clearly drives commoditisation of financial payments processing: “it’s the end-game scenario where in the end we will have a completely instant world led by a technical standard based on ISO 20022. This is the view we need to take around implementing instant payments and the Netherlands provides a clear example of what is possible with instant payments.”

Adding to the argument that time is certainly of the essence, Claus Richter, deputy CEO & COO, P27 posits that even though regions across the globe are very much at different stages of their RTP journey, the question for those who are trailing should be “what is the opportunity cost”?

That is, what are banks, corporates and consumers currently missing out on by being slow to adopt RTP effectively? Richter suggests that based on this consideration we will see the pace of evolution toward RTP pick up significantly in the coming years.

Moderator Kevin Brown, independent non-executive director and advisor, Payment Industry Insights follows on with an audience-submitted question that targets the true value behind RTP: What is more important, real-time processing or the availability of fund 24x7?
“You really have to have both,” states Connie Theien, senior vice president and director, payments industry relations, Federal Reserve System.

“To the end users, it is the availability of funds and certainty which make the value proposition itself. Over time (at least in the US), when we are inevitably settling tens of billions of payments with finality and irrevocability, we will simply need to have 24x7 clearing and settlement on the back end. Without it the risk to the system would become untenable”

“This risk was a key driver for the Federal Reserve deciding to design and build a real time infrastructure.”

In addition to the FedNow Instant Payment Service, Theien explains that the Reserve is also going to make a liquidity tool available to transfer liquidity when Fedwire is closed over weekends and evenings to ensure the backend capabilities support the instant payment system itself.

Rounding out the discussion with certain challenges being faced by the “multiple flavours” of RTP systems across the globe, Wallace also addresses the question of liquidity with particular reference to cross-border instant payments. He notes that given interoperability and reachability are arguably in place across Europe, the rest of the world can look to Europe as what is being done across the 27 Union nations is an exportable model.

Join our digital platform for EBAday 2020 on 24-26 November to discuss, debate and hear about the latest products and services that will shape the industry in the years ahead.

Related Companies

ACI Worldwide Federal Reserve Board equensWorldline SE P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

EBAday P27 REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reconciliation Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ACI Worldwide

sponsored

equensWorldline SE

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here, Share your views - Take thShare your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2020: Banks, fintechs or card networks, what will be disintermediated after cloud adoption?
/cloud

EBAday 2020: Banks, fintechs or card networks, what will be disintermediated after cloud adoption?

EBAday 2020: Stablecoins could pose threat to level playing field in payments landscape
/crypto

EBAday 2020: Stablecoins could pose threat to level playing field in payments landscape

EBAday 2020: Is corporate uptake Request to Pay’s golden ticket?

3 h

Trending

  1. Starling Bank moves into profit

  2. Google Pay gets major overhaul

  3. Danske Bank rolls out expense management tool

  4. Credit Suisse applies Open Banking APIs to interbank transactions

  5. Square and Tencent join €93 million capital raise in Italy&#39;s Satispay

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020