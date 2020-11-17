ANZ invests in fintech Aider

ANZ has made a strategic investment in Aider, a New Zealand fintech that helps SMEs get insights into their cash flow, staffing and accounting needs. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

The money, invested through ANZi Ventures, will help Aider develop its two early-stage products; the Aider App, which provides instant insights into cash flow and integrates weather and news data, and the Advisory Intelligence Portal, which provides bookkeepers and accountants with key financial data.



Ron Spector, MD, ANZi Ventures, says: "Aider’s instant insights and accounting software integrations will save business owners valuable time, so they can focus on other important elements to help them grow.



"This investment aligns with our focus on building relationships with emerging growth companies that can support our customers."