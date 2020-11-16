Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coconut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coconut searches for new CTO as Crossley departs

Coconut searches for new CTO as Crossley departs

Coconut, the UK-based provider of a current account for freelancers and self-employed people, is searching for a new CTO following the departure of current incumbent Allistair Crossley.

New of Crossley's departure after three and a half years with the startup was announced by Coconut chief Sam O'Connor on LinkedIN.

"I’m sad to soon say goodbye to our CTO Allistair Crossley who, as many of you know, is a bit of a legend," O'Connor wrote. "He’s been the architect of Coconut’s technology and the creator of our incredible engineering team."

The new applicant will be expected to have in-dpeth experience in software development and mobile app engineering and will ideally have worked in a fast-growth startup environment says Co'Connor.

Coconut went fully remote in the first few weeks after the Pandemic broke and is expected to remain a remote-first company indefinitely.

Crossley has not revealed his new destination.

Related Companies

Coconut

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new mar[New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Trending

Related News
Coconut joins RBS bail out queue
/startups

Coconut joins RBS bail out queue

Trending

  1. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  4. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  5. Cash payments plummet to just four percent of transactions in Norway

Research
See all papers »
Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive