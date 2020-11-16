Coconut searches for new CTO as Crossley departs

Coconut, the UK-based provider of a current account for freelancers and self-employed people, is searching for a new CTO following the departure of current incumbent Allistair Crossley.

New of Crossley's departure after three and a half years with the startup was announced by Coconut chief Sam O'Connor on LinkedIN.



"I’m sad to soon say goodbye to our CTO Allistair Crossley who, as many of you know, is a bit of a legend," O'Connor wrote. "He’s been the architect of Coconut’s technology and the creator of our incredible engineering team."



The new applicant will be expected to have in-dpeth experience in software development and mobile app engineering and will ideally have worked in a fast-growth startup environment says Co'Connor.



Coconut went fully remote in the first few weeks after the Pandemic broke and is expected to remain a remote-first company indefinitely.



Crossley has not revealed his new destination.