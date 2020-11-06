Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BMO launches AI-powered cashtrack tool

BMO launches AI-powered cashtrack tool

Bank of Montreal has added an AI-driven feature to its PFM platform that helps customers identify potential cash shortfalls.

The BMO CashTrack Insight feature uses AI and machine learning models to provide customers with real-time financial insights that predict an upcoming cash shortfall, such as an account balance dropping below zero.

The system looks up to seven days in advance across Canadian chequing and savings accounts to warn customers of potential shortfalls and offers suggestions on how to resolve potential issues before they happen.

Brett Pitts, chief digital officer, BMO, says: "We took the time to understand where customers were having challenges and found that close to a third face cash flow challenges each year. As we continue to navigate COVID, we know too that some Canadians are facing additional financial headwinds brought about by this pandemic.

"We wanted to come up with a way to help that was unique in the market. With CashTrack, we're providing a more accurate, holistic view of a customer's account - allowing them to take control of their finances."

Related Companies

Bank of Montreal

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [Webinar] How can Irish ban[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Related News
BMO builds API portal for QuickBooks data sharing
/retail

BMO builds API portal for QuickBooks data sharing

BMO unveils AI-powered PFM tool

BMO unveils AI-powered PFM tool

Canadian banks rally round Montreal AI lab

22 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

  2. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  3. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  4. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

  5. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry