Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Algorithmic trading
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS: FX execution algorithms contribute to market functioning but bring new challenges

BIS: FX execution algorithms contribute to market functioning but bring new challenges

Execution algorithms (EAs) - designed to buy or sell foreign exchange according to a set of user instructions - have contributed positively to FX market functioning, but they also give rise to new challenges for regulatory bodies, states the Bank for International Settlements.

Execution algorithms have seen a rise in usage amid an increasingly decentralised and fragmented trading environment.

This has helped support price discovery and market functioning but also has the potential to create new risks, says the BIS report.

Prepared by a study group led by Andréa M Maechler, member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, the report draws on a survey of 70 sophisticated market participants globally and extensive industry-wide outreach.

It concludes that while EAs improve market functioning, they also: transfer execution risk from dealers to end users; contribute to changing liquidity dynamics and the underlying market structure; and raise the bar for market participants in accessing the data, skills and tools required to navigate this market successfully.

EAs may also create self-reinforcing loops and exacerbate sharp price moves, although initial observations from the Covid-19 pandemic suggest that these risks may be less acute than expected.

Says Maechler: "While the focus of the report is on the FX market, many of the findings are also of broader relevance to other fast-paced electronic markets experiencing similar trends. As those markets continue to evolve rapidly, access to high-quality data, novel skills and adequate tools becomes key in this context."

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Wholesale banking

Keywords

Algorithmic trading
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation, [Webinar] Optimising cloud governan[Webinar] Optimising cloud governance with increased automation

Trending

Related News
US govt changes economic data access rules to slow down algo traders
/markets

US govt changes economic data access rules to slow down algo traders

JP Morgan reshuffles management to target algo traders

JP Morgan reshuffles management to target algo traders

Fired Barclays trader testifies about use of FX algos

15 Jan 2018

FCA slaps trader who outfoxed algos with £60k fine

22 Nov 2017

CFTC commissioner: plans to seize algo trading source code are 'D-E-A-D'

05 Oct 2017

CFTC stirs outrage over algo trading source code proposals

04 Nov 2016

Trending

  1. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  2. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  3. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  4. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  5. HSBC and Santander step up cost-cutting efforts

Research
See all papers »
Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets