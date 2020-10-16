Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Wirex raises £3.7m in crowdfunding campaign

Wirex raises £3.7m in crowdfunding campaign

Crypto payments firm Wirex has raised over £3.7 million in a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, beating its initial target by 370%.

The London-based firm raised £1 million in just 90 minutes and closed its crowdfunding 15 days early after securing funds from nearly 7000 investors.

Founded in 2014 in an effort to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies, Wirex has developed a contactless card that lets users seamlessly spend crypto and fiat currencies in real life.

With the new funding in place, the firm is prepping a multicurrency Mastercard card and an upgrade of its rewards scheme, as well as launches in the US and Japan.

Pavel Matveev, CEO, Wirex, says: "Our mission is to democratise access to cryptocurrency, and this successful crowdfunding campaign is one step further in achieving this goal."

