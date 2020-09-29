Thiel leads $52 million round in Austrian digitial asset venture BitPanda

Crypto-trading firm BitPanda has raised $52 million in its first funding round, led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

Founded in 2014. the Asutrian-based neobroker currently claims 1.3 million customers who use its desktop site and mobile app to get access to up to 44 investment assets.



Bitpanda expanded to France, Spain and Turkey in 2020 and launched new payments and savings platforms.



The firm claims to be doubling revenues year-on-year and plans to recruit 70 new staff members by the end of 2020 to support increasing growth.



Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda, says: “We’re democratising investing and giving everyone access to the financial markets, no matter their financial means. Our goal is to become the leading investment and trading platform in Europe, not only for the people who are already familiar with trading but for everyone. This funding will help us do just that and, crucially, continue to recruit some of the world’s leading talent to our team.”