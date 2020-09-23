Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
UK&#39;s Tech Nation announces latest fintech cohort

UK's Tech Nation announces latest fintech cohort

Thirty one UK scaleups have been selected to participate in the third cohort of Tech Nation's fintech programme.

The six month programme, designed to support the growth of the UK's most promising fintechs has included more participants than before, reflecting a 20% increase in the number of applciations which totalled 143.

The cohort also includes a number of insurtechs for the first time, highlighting the strong growth of this subsector in recent years.Other sectors include open banking, payments, wealth management, regtechs, lending and digital ID. 

It is also the most geographically diverse set of scaleups with 60% coming from outside of London - a fact that Tech Nation states shows the strength of the UK's regional fintech hubs.

Among the 31 companies are Bracknell-based analytics firm BankBI. "We're really looking forward to learning from, as well as contributing to the process and confident that the takeaways will controbute to our ongoing plans for growth and open further routes to scale in the analytics market for financial institutions," said Graham Goble, BankBI chief executive and founder.

The announcement comes at a time when research shows the UK to be Europe's leading fintech centre with more than twice the amount of venture capital investment (£2.4bn) of its nearest rival Germany (£1.1bn) so far this year and more deals (255) than the next 12 countries combined.

