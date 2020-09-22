FS giants invest in CloudMargin

Citi, Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Börse have joined a $15 million Series B funding round for collateral and margin management outfit CloudMargin.

Founded in 2014, London-based CloudMargin's cloud-based collateral and margin management technology is used by brokerage firms, banks (including Citi and Deutsche Bank), asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies.



The new funding will be used for product development and to boost sales and client service capabilities in the US and Asia.



Sanjiv Sawhney, head, custody and fud services, Citi, says: “Having adopted the CloudMargin platform in 2018 to support the provision of efficient outsourcing services for our clients, we have been impressed by the technology and chose to invest in the company.”