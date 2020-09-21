Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Exabel

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets Wealth management Covid-19

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Buy side Investment products Market data distribution Pensions management Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Exabel closes $3.5m funding round

Exabel closes $3.5m funding round

A startup that offers AI analytics to asset managers has raised $3.5m in its third funding round bringing the total capital raised to more than $12m.

UK-based Exabel uses alternative data and AI tools to provide active asset managers with new data sets for their risk management and asset allocation models. 

The funding was led by 17 existing and 11 new investors and also featured a loan and grant from Innovation Norway. 

The proceeds will be used to help Exabel build out its commercial functions in Europe and North America as its seeks more partnerships with data vendors.

"With the additional funding secured, we can continue to expand and improve the access to our offerings for both buyside investment teams and alternative data vendors," said Exabel CEO Neil Chapman. "The future of valuable AI in this space lies in the ability to take a broad variety of raw data and distil from it valuable, actionable information."

The latest fundraising follows Exabel's inclusion within the UK Investment Association's accelerator programme Engine as well as the company's launch of its Covid 19 Impact dashboard, developed in partnership alternative data provider 1010data. 

 

Related Companies

Exabel

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets Wealth management Covid-19

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Buy side Investment products Market data distribution Pensions management Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fighting Account Opening Fraud with Digital Identity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Affirm raises $500m
/payments

Affirm raises $500m

Factris closes €5 million Series A
/wholesale

Factris closes €5 million Series A

Teen banking app Copper raises $4.3m

25 Aug

Robinhood raises $200m at $11.2bn valuation

17 Aug

Trending

  1. Fintech sector faces &quot;existential crisis&quot; says McKinsey

  2. Swift outlines strategy to expand beyond financial messaging

  3. UK banks sign Fintech Pledge

  4. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  5. ClearBank to offer multi-currency accounts via JPMorgan API

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions