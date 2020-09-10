Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
&#39;Hackcelerator&#39; works to ease European fintechs&#39; access to Asean markets

'Hackcelerator' works to ease European fintechs' access to Asean markets

European fintech startups are being invited to apply to a new 'hackcelerator' programme designed to ease their expansion into the Asean market.

Coordinated by Accelpoint Accelerator, the programme will see European firms get the opportunity to present their businesses in front of a group of investors, experts and corporate representatives during the Singapore Fintech Festival at the Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day in December.

The winner of the European edition of the contest will receive an award of S$20,000, participate in a 12-week virtual programme with experts from Singapore, get six months free access to the APIX Innovation sandbox, mentorship, and access to a network of potential clients and venture capitalists.

Hubert Anyzewski, managing partner, Accelpoint Accelerator, says: "For many years, we have witnessed numerous European startups struggling to enter Asian markets. That is why we have decided to develop a programme that would ease this challenge by linking the right projects with the right market guides, clients and investors.

"We are looking for established, top, European based fintech startups with market-ready solutions that have the potential to scale globally. The programme is seeking projects with clear solutions to operate at the intersection of the financial and technological fields."

