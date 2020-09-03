Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

First Direct

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
First direct appoints new CEO

First direct appoints new CEO

First Direct has appointed a new CEO to replace previous incumbent Joe Gordon, who jumped ship in May to work on a new challenger bank brand.

Gordon was a star appointment for first direct in 2017, becoming the youngest boss of a major UK bank at the age of 33. He previously worked for Sainsbury’s, BT and for HSBC as head of its call centres for two years.

Gordon surprisingly quit the direct bank in May to join Heyman AI as head of retail banking. Heyman AI is in the process of building a challenger bank Yuu, which will compete directly with his former employer.

First direct has once again turned to its majority shareholder HSBC to appoint Gordon's successor, naming Chis Pitt, currently head of marketing at HSBC UK, as CEO.

Stuart Haire, group general manager, wealth and personal banking, HSBC UK, says of Pitt: "He is a great fit for the bank, with a really strong background in modern marketing, digital propositions and banking."

Prior to HSBC, Pitt held down roles at TSB and Tesco Bank. He takes up his new position in October.

Related Companies

First Direct

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent,Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Trending

Related News
Mortgage switching startup Dashly names first direct founder Harris chairman
/startups

Mortgage switching startup Dashly names first direct founder Harris chairman

First Direct tops the charts for customer experience

First Direct tops the charts for customer experience

UK's original challenger bank first direct turns 30

01 Oct 2019

First direct adds customer co-creation lab to app

15 Mar 2019

First direct lets customers make payments from within messaging apps

28 Jan 2019

Telephone banking pioneer first direct is now mobile-first

31 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Cryptocurrency is dead. Long live Central Bank Digital Currency!

  2. PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

  3. Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

  4. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

  5. Varo goes live on Temenos core platform

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks