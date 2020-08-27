Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US warns North Korean hackers are back

US warns North Korean hackers are back

US authorities are warning that a North Korean-controlled hacking team called the BeagleBoyz has stepped up its attacks on banks around the world, attempting multiple fraudulent money transfers and ATM cash outs.

A UN report last year estimated that North Korea has generated $2 billion in revenues for its weapons programme through the state-sponsored looting of financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.

A US alert earlier this year listed a host of acts believed to have been carried out by the North Koreans, including the 2016 Bangladesh Bank heist, the WannaCry ransomware campaign, the FASTCash ATM cashout scam, and a $250 million digital currency exchange hack.

And while the hackers appear to have gone quiet last year, they have resumed their attacks since February, warns a new alert put out by the FBI, US Treasury, US Cyber Command and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In particular, a team called the BeagleBoyz is posing "severe operational risk for individual firms," says the alert, citing a 2018 attack on a bank in Africa which could not resume normal ATM or point of sale services for its customers for almost two months following an attempted FASTCash incident.

The gang has targeted banks in dozens of countries over the last five years, netting hundreds of millions of dollars for the North Korean regime, says the alert.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent,Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Trending

Related News
US issues alert on North Korea cyber threat
/security

US issues alert on North Korea cyber threat

US charges Chinese nationals with helping North Korea launder stolen cryptocurrency
/crime

US charges Chinese nationals with helping North Korea launder stolen cryptocurrency

North Korean hackers have stolen $2 billion from banks to fund weapons programme

06 Aug 2019

North Korea using bank cyberattacks to evade sanctions - UN report

20 Mar 2019

Fake job interview dupes Chilean ATM network employee into downloading malware

17 Jan 2019

North Korean hackers used Swift network to steal more than $100m - FireEye

05 Oct 2018

US charges North Korean over Bangladesh Bank hack

06 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

  3. Barclays reports 66% spike in scams

  4. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  5. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks