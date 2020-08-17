Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hammock

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Coronavirus Mortgage processing OPEN BANKING Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Neobank for landlords Hammock raises &#163;1 million funding

Neobank for landlords Hammock raises £1 million funding

Hammock, a new neobank built specifically for landlords, has raised £1 million in seed investment from Fuel Ventures and Ascension Ventures, ahead of the planned launch of its current account in the coming weeks.

The bank's platform aims to provide landlords with a real-time view of their rental properties, tracking payments and expenses and offering reporting on the financial wellbeing of each house or flat.

Previously operating on open banking rails, plugging into landlord's bank accounts to monitor rent collection, Hammock is launching a current account in the coming weeks with a view to expanding into money and lending services.

This industry in the UK is reportedly worth £85 billion a year, buoyed by so-called 'generation rent', with young people likely to live in rented accomodation for far longer than in the past as they struggle to save the necessary funds for a mortgage deposit.

Hammock will be targeting the UK's two million landlords with a promise of saving them time and reducing inefficiencies and uncertainties.

These will have been escalated in recent months owing to government regulation introduced to protect tenants against eviction amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Landlords would also have found it harder to fill empty properties as lockdown restrictions placed severe limitations on their ability to conduct viewings.

Among the UK's two million landlords is the Hammock CEO, Manoj Varsani, who describes the headaches caused by rent collection, bookkeeping and so on.

"We wanted to alleviate this by developing new tech that automates the mundane duties of managing property portfolios and provides insight into how well each house or flat is performing," he says.

Related Companies

Hammock

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Coronavirus Mortgage processing OPEN BANKING Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
SocGen buys French neobank for entrepreneurs Shine
/startups

SocGen buys French neobank for entrepreneurs Shine

Neobanks’ Covid-19 recovery will provide the blueprint for future scalability in fintech
/retail

Neobanks’ Covid-19 recovery will provide the blueprint for future scalability in fintech

Flatfair launches tool to help landlords deal with Covid-19 rent arrears

12 May

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  4. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  5. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks