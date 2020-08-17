Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SuperSim

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Credit risk OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazilian microlending fintech SuperSim secures $5.6m funding

Brazilian microlending fintech SuperSim secures $5.6m funding

SuperSim, a São Paulo-based microlending startup, has secured $5.6 million in Series B funding through debt financing.

The Brazilian fintech now plans to conduct a Series A funding round by the end of 2020.

SuperSim is aiming to improve the credit market in the country, where concerns have been raised about difficulties consumers experience in securing loans.

Focusing specifically on the lower socioeconomic classes, SuperSim has a financial inclusionary aim to its business, looking to democratise access to financial services.

The process for determining credit worthiness is seen as unnecessarily long, complex and inefficient in Latin American countries.

Loans are offered with repayment periods between four and 12 months with personal possessions, usually a mobile phone, offered as a guarantee. This is common practice in lending to working class borrowers in Brazil and SuperSim president Daniel Shteyn argues that it maximises the acceptance rate.

The Brazilian fintech sector has been attracting healthy investment in recent months, buoyed by the introduction of open banking earlier this year, allowing licensed institutions to share customer data.

The country's central bank,the Banco Central do Brasil, believes this will promote the emergence of new market players and encourage new business models.

The regulation could indeed be prove a driving force for a firm like SuperSim, with the unlocking of data allowing for greater visibility of customers' financial history and by extension credit worthiness.

This would help to speed up the assessment process and possibly the acceptance rate.

SuperSim claims it has seen a four-fold increase in it overall loan capacity in just the last four months.

Related Companies

SuperSim

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Credit risk OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
JP Morgan invests in Brazil's FitBank
/startups

JP Morgan invests in Brazil's FitBank

Brazil Central Bank ices Facebook's WhatsApp payment service
/payments

Brazil Central Bank ices Facebook's WhatsApp payment service

WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

15 Jun

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  3. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  4. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

  5. Marcus to lead new Facebook Financial unit

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks