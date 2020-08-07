Canada's Smith School opens applications for fintech Masters course

The Smith School of Business at Queen's University has launched Canada's first fintech Masters course.

Designed for professionals already employed, the first Master of Financial Innovation and Technology (MFIT) programme will begin in November and will be delivered in evening and weekend sessions. Graduates will receive training in finance, data science and machine learning technologies, equipping them with knowledge of cutting edge technologies transforming the world of finance.



“Until now, employers hiring in the financial technology sector have had to choose between candidates who specialise in either finance or technology; it’s been a challenge to find talent with strengths in both who understand how one impacts the other, including the opportunities and risks,” says Ryan Riordan, director of the new MFIT programme, as well as distinguished professor of finance and director of research at the Institute for Sustainable Finance. “With the launch of this new programme, we’ve created a unique educational path that bridges both sectors and equips graduates to succeed in a quickly evolving marketplace.”



He says the curriculum will be designed to attract students who focus on finance but also want a professional footing in the industry’s ongoing digital transformation, as well as technology specialists who want to build their career in the finance sector.



The course will take 12 months to complete and will consist of 12 classes delivered through a mix of remote and in-person sessions. Courses will be offered one evening per week and on alternating weekends to allow for the demands of a fulltime career.