Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ayoconnect

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indonesian bill payment network Ayoconnect raises $5 million

Indonesian bill payment network Ayoconnect raises $5 million

Ayoconnect has raised $5 million in pre-Series B funding to bring frictionless payments to Indonesia's fragmented and predominantly offline bill payment landscape

Ayoconnect, which has raised over $10 million to date, connects billers with banks and other partners so that end-consumers can pay their bills more seamlessly within its network.

The firm offers a 'One API' solution which enables bill providers to expand their payment points with minimum effort, while channel partners have immediate access to 2,500 bill products.

As of July 2020, Ayoconnect says it has processed more than 40 million payments through its 600 bill providers and 40 channel partners. The firm has enlisted a lineup of prominent partners including Dana, LinkAja, PT POS Indonesia, Bank BRI, Bank Permata, Bukalapak, Lazada and Pegadaian, and has seen a 400% growth in transaction volumes within six months from January to June 2020.

Pre-Series B investors include BRI Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Bank BRI; Tokyo Exchange (TYO) listed internet company Kakaku.com, and Brama One Ventures. Existing investors including global fintech specialist Finch Capital and Amand Ventures also participated in the round.

Revealing more around the company’s future plans, co-founder & COO Chiragh Kirpalani says: “Online bill payment is a clear winner from Covid-19 as consumer preferences have accelerated digitalization. Ayoconnect will remain focussed on bill payment while aiming to build more value-added solutions together with our partners. One such solution includes a Billing Reminder that helps our partners like Bank Mandiri Card Division and other financial institutions execute auto-debit for bill payment.”

Related Companies

Ayoconnect

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Indonesia's Amar Bank taps Google Cloud for launch of smart phone bank
/cloud

Indonesia's Amar Bank taps Google Cloud for launch of smart phone bank

Facebook and PayPal invest in Indonesian app Gojek
/payments

Facebook and PayPal invest in Indonesian app Gojek

Westpac's Reinventure invests in Indonesia's Kredivo

27 Jan

Buy-now, pay-later firm FinAccel raises $90 million to broaden financial services offering

03 Dec 2019

Indonesian regulator OJK shuts down 826 fintechs – Bloomberg

02 Aug 2019

Visa invests in Indonesian ride-hailing app Gojek; buys Payworks

17 Jul 2019

PayPal partners Indonesian VC to back Southeast Asian fintech startups

17 May 2018

Trending

  1. Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

  2. Apple acquires softPOS firm Mobeewave

  3. BNY Mellon, Citi and Visa join $35m round in Volante

  4. What does Apple&#39;s acquisition of Mobeewave mean for banks?

  5. Varo Money granted national bank charter

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks