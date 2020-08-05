Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

kompany

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Money Laundering Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Regtech kompany raises €6 million

Regtech kompany raises €6 million

Business verification and KYC regtech kompany has raised almost €6 million in a funding round led by Fairway Global Investment together with Global Brain.

Kompany's API platform and collaborative web-based KYC workspace provide financial institutions, payment providers, insurers and others the automation platform and tools required for Business KYC and audit-proof business verification for AML compliance.

The Vienna-based firm is bullish about its place in the multi-billion dollar regtech sector where firms are facing up to the realities of highly enforced AML regulation in Europe (AMLD 4&5) and the pending US AML regulation.

The startup says it is also benefiting from Covid-19 stimulus measures, which have inadvertently caused a market rush to rapidly digitise and automate formerly manual compliance processes.

"The current market and regulatory situation warrant a far more automated, audit-proof business verification with an exponentially lower margin of error, as compliance risks have never been higher, and clients increasingly move to seamless digital services," says Johanna Konrad, COO, kompany.

The new funding will support development of new product lines: the AI-based shareholder analysis tool UBO discovery and the DLT-based audit-trail solution KYC onchain.

Related Companies

kompany

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Money Laundering Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Raiffeisen Bank International invests in Regtech startup kompany

Raiffeisen Bank International invests in Regtech startup kompany

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Apple acquires softPOS firm Mobeewave

  5. BNY Mellon, Citi and Visa join $35m round in Volante

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks