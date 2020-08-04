Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NAB adjusts branch model to accomodate remote services

NAB adjusts branch model to accomodate remote services

NAB is adjusting its regional branch model, cutting operating hours for over-the-counter services to mornings only and redeploying staff to online and video chat in the afternoons.

The new model is to be rolled out across all of the Australian bank's 114 regional branches, with branch staff to be retrained and equipped with new tools to support customers across phone and online chat after-hours.

NAB group executive personal banking Rachel Slade says: “Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities, especially for local businesses. On average a quarter of transactions take place between 9.30am and 10.30am in our regional branches. Through this new model we can continue to be there to serve our customers and have meaningful conversations while also adapting to the way our customers are now banking.

“Our colleagues will learn new skills to support customers in new ways, including on the phone and online chat, which presents the opportunity for our bankers to work remotely at times when more of our customers want to do their banking. We have shown this is possible through Covid-19 restrictions with more than 450 bankers trained in new skills to support customers in different ways."

More than 90% of NAB’s customer interactions are now taking place online or by phone, with more than half of account holders logging on each each month. Over-the-counter transactions are declining steadily and have reduced by a quarter in the past year, says Slade.

“We think this move will strike the balance," she adds. "Keeping the doors open at 114 branches around the country, providing the opportunity for around 300 bankers to learn skills while we continue to serve our customers well.”

