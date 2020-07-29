Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eToro

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Investment products Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Non-bank competitors Pensions management Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
eToro makes acquisition ahead of debit card launch

eToro makes acquisition ahead of debit card launch

Online investment platform eToro has furthered its preparations for the launch of its first debit card by acquiring UK-based e-money platform Marq Millions.

The newly acquired business will be rebranded as eToro Money and will act as the issuer for eToro's forthcoming debit card as it looks to expand its product range among UK customers. In addition to the Marq Millions acquisition, eToro also has a membership arrnagement with Visa and EMI licence from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. 

"The launch of a debit card is a natural next step for eToro as we broaden the range of services that we provide to our users," said co-founder and CEO Yoni Assia. "eToro has always been about opening up finance."

The company started life as an online sharedealing service but has since expanded into wealth management, offering a number of investment products and funds on its platform. 

The card, which will offer users an instant cash-out and cash-in functionality, will initially be available to eToro customers in the UK and Europe before being extended to non-eToro users. 

Related Companies

eToro

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards E-commerce Investment products Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking Non-bank competitors Pensions management Portfolio management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending

Related News
EToro: Facebook should give up on the idea of launching its own cryptocurrency

EToro: Facebook should give up on the idea of launching its own cryptocurrency

EToro signals tokenized future with Firmo acquisition

EToro signals tokenized future with Firmo acquisition

EToro launches in the US

07 Mar 2019

EToro unveils GoodDollar cryptocurrency experiment to tackle wealth inequality

08 Nov 2018

EToro pays for football club sponsorship deals in Bitcoin

21 Aug 2018

Social trading firm eToro raises $100m

21 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  2. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  3. HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

  4. Revolut launches price comparison service

  5. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks