Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Chip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chip to offer easy-access savings accounts

Chip to offer easy-access savings accounts

Smart savings app Chip is to offer interest-bearing accounts to customers, offering a competitive easy access rate of 0.9%.

All customers signing up for the service will have their money bundled into a single shared trust account, enabling Chip to negotiate better rates from individual banks.

Savers can initially deposit up to £5,000 into their account, but this cap will be lifted to the full £85,000 FSCS-protected limit for premium ChipX users once the update launches later this year.

Interest is paid daily and users can deposit, withdraw, and track the performance of their savings from within the Chip app.

The company, which is treading a path taken recently by other PFM-type apps, says it expects to make more rates and accounts available soon, including market-leading notice accounts.

Chip’s chief executive officer, Simon Rabin, comments: “Millions of people in the UK have less than £100 in savings, leaving a huge chunk of the UK too reliant on credit, unprepared for a financial shock and not sufficiently planning for their financial future. And even if you do have savings, for the last decade it has been all but impossible to find a risk-free savings account that offers any kind of return.

"We don’t think people should have to spend hours trawling comparison sites, filling out form after form, and opening multiple accounts, so we’ve built something that’ll do everything for you at the push of a button."

Related Companies

Chip

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks, [New Paper] Onboarding next[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Chip wins over the crowd as changing user behaviour spurs growth
/startups

Chip wins over the crowd as changing user behaviour spurs growth

Chip raises £7.3 million

Chip raises £7.3 million

Chip raises £4 million for P2P push

26 Nov 2018

Savings app Chip raises £1.1 million on Crowdcube

21 Dec 2017

Savings app Chip sets sights on banking licence

27 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  2. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  3. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

  4. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  5. Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?