Barcelona to establish fintech hub in stock exchange building

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) has joined with Barcelona Tech City on the creation of a new fintech hub occupying 1000 square metres of communal space for startups, investors, venture capital, traditional banking and insurance companies .

The Hub, located in the Barcelona Stock Exchange building, aims to provide startups with access to financing opportunities via the close relationship with BME, which will advise companies on their growth path through its market infrastructures, such as the Stock Exchange, its SME Growth Market MAB or its Pre-Market Environment.



Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, states: "This alliance allows BME to be closer to companies deeply-rooted in trends and disruptive value-added services. This reality broadens BME's options to increase the number of companies in its markets, participate in technological solutions useful for its business purposes and evaluate technologies that can be incorporated into its range of services."



Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the incorporation of the new space to the Urban Tech Campus is expected to be activated in 2021.



Miguel Vicente, president of of Barcelona Tech City, states: "The agreement with BME offers us the opportunity to explore new financing alternatives for our startups. The Pre-Market Environment and the MAB are growth opportunities to be considered for the ecosystem companies."