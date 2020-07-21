Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME)

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barcelona to establish fintech hub in stock exchange building

Barcelona to establish fintech hub in stock exchange building

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) has joined with Barcelona Tech City on the creation of a new fintech hub occupying 1000 square metres of communal space for startups, investors, venture capital, traditional banking and insurance companies .

The Hub, located in the Barcelona Stock Exchange building, aims to provide startups with access to financing opportunities via the close relationship with BME, which will advise companies on their growth path through its market infrastructures, such as the Stock Exchange, its SME Growth Market MAB or its Pre-Market Environment.

Javier Hernani, CEO of BME, states: "This alliance allows BME to be closer to companies deeply-rooted in trends and disruptive value-added services. This reality broadens BME's options to increase the number of companies in its markets, participate in technological solutions useful for its business purposes and evaluate technologies that can be incorporated into its range of services."

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the incorporation of the new space to the Urban Tech Campus is expected to be activated in 2021.

Miguel Vicente, president of of Barcelona Tech City, states: "The agreement with BME offers us the opportunity to explore new financing alternatives for our startups. The Pre-Market Environment and the MAB are growth opportunities to be considered for the ecosystem companies."

Related Companies

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME)

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption, [New Paper] How to Prevent Payment[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Trending Stories

Related News
SIX makes cash offer of EUR2.84 billion for Spain's BME

SIX makes cash offer of EUR2.84 billion for Spain's BME

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

  2. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  3. Outages caused by Wirecard show that the time to look at multi-acquiring is now

  4. Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

  5. PayPal confirms crypto interest

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?