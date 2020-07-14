Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Scalable Capital

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays to introduce digital wealth management service

Barclays to introduce digital wealth management service

Barclays bank is introducing a digital wealth management service for current account customers with a minimum of £5000 to invest.

The new service, called Barclays Plan & Invest and developed in collaboration with Scalable Capital, will create a personalised investment plan that’s tailored to a customer’s goals, with Barclays then managing the investments on their behalf.

Customers will complete an in-depth questionnaire on their circumstances and what they want to achieve by when, along with a personality assessment on how they respond to risk. Barclays will then use the platform to combine this information with their expert team’s pick of investments, to create a personalised plan that can follow over 10,000 investment paths.

Unlike many robo-advice providers, Barclays says it will adapt the investment plan to any changes in the market or the customer’s circumstances and check-in with them at least once a year.

Dirk Klee, CEO of wealth management and investments at Barclays, says: “We launched Plan & Invest after listening to our customers, who said they wanted an investment service that gave them the convenience and affordability of robo-advice, but with more of the personalisation of Wealth Management.”

The new service will initially be piloted with Barclays current account customers who have at least £5,000 to invest and will be accessed through Online Banking, with dedicated support over the phone. The bank will continue to develop the service over the coming months, says Klee, with plans to launch on the Barclays app later this summer.

Once a portfolio is set-up, Barclays will charge an ongoing annual fee of between 1.39% and 1.59%.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Scalable Capital

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [On-Demand Webinar] How[On-Demand Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
ING moves into digital wealth management with Scalable Capital

ING moves into digital wealth management with Scalable Capital

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

Scalable Capital scoops £5.6 million in funding ahead of UK launch

06 Apr 2016

Trending

  1. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  2. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  3. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  4. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  5. TSB launches bill management pilot

Research
See all papers »
Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown