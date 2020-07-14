Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TransferWise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TransferWise valuation spikes on stake sale to D1 Capital Partners

TransferWise valuation spikes on stake sale to D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital Partners has paid $200 million for a four percent stake in TransferWise, raising the company's valuation to $5 billion.

Sky News has learnt that the US hedge fund, which has shares in Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, bought the TransferWise stake as part of a secondary share sale that was signed last week.

And while other big-name fintechs are raising cash at a discount to previous valuations, the TransferWise transaction was signed at a 30% premium to an almost identical share sale just over a year ago.

The deal sees TransferWise's valuation soar by $1.5 billion since last year's sale, which raised $292 million.

The fintech Unicorn now employs 2,200 people, boasting eight million customers and £4bn in monthly cross-border transaction volumes.

Related Companies

TransferWise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [On-Demand Webinar] How[On-Demand Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Related News
TransferWise to hit $5bn valuation in secondary share sale
/payments

TransferWise to hit $5bn valuation in secondary share sale

TransferWise to offer investment services to borderless account customers
/payments

TransferWise to offer investment services to borderless account customers

Monzo closes funding round at 40% discount

16 Jun

TransferWise for Banks lands in US

26 Sep 2019

TransferWise doubles valuation to $3.5 billion as early investors cash in

22 May 2019

Trending

  1. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  2. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  3. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  4. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  5. TSB launches bill management pilot

Research
See all papers »
Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown