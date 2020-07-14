TransferWise valuation spikes on stake sale to D1 Capital Partners

D1 Capital Partners has paid $200 million for a four percent stake in TransferWise, raising the company's valuation to $5 billion.

Sky News has learnt that the US hedge fund, which has shares in Amazon, Facebook and Netflix, bought the TransferWise stake as part of a secondary share sale that was signed last week.



And while other big-name fintechs are raising cash at a discount to previous valuations, the TransferWise transaction was signed at a 30% premium to an almost identical share sale just over a year ago.



The deal sees TransferWise's valuation soar by $1.5 billion since last year's sale, which raised $292 million.



The fintech Unicorn now employs 2,200 people, boasting eight million customers and £4bn in monthly cross-border transaction volumes.