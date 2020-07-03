Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Indonesia&#39;s Amar Bank taps Google Cloud for launch of smart phone bank

Indonesia's Amar Bank taps Google Cloud for launch of smart phone bank

Indonesia's Amar Bank has launched an app-only banking offshoot housed entirely in Google Cloud.

Using technology from the bank's fintech subsidiary Tunaiku, with support from FIS Cloud and Infofabrica, the My Smile app currently offers a savings account backed up by personal financial management and account aggregation tools.

Amar bank already uses Google Cloud for Big Data architecture, AI and analytics and intends to gradually bulk up the offering from My Smile, which currently exists as a 'Lite' version.

Vishal Tulsian, president director of Amar Bank says: "Google Cloud offers three big benefits namely scalability, safety, and innate artificial intelligence. With Google Cloud, we provide unique offerings to overcome gaps in the market through superior user experience and support financial inclusion for all."

