Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zeller

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking People

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Square veterans score funding for Aussie business banking startup

Square veterans score funding for Aussie business banking startup

A pair of former Square executives has raised A$6.3 million in seed funding for an Australian business banking startup.

VC Square Peg led the round for Melbourne-based Zeller, which is building an integrated payments and financial services offering for growing businesses.

The firm is planning to launch its first product in the first quarter of 2021, helping firms to get paid, access their money, and manage their finances faster and simpler than they can today. The digital-first service says it will significantly improve the time it takes businesses to set up and get going, reducing it from weeks to just minutes.

Zeller was founded by former Visa exec and Square Apac leader Ben Pfisterer and his colleague at Jack Dorsey's firm, Dominic Yap.

They have brought in experienced industry players, including head of front end David Conn, who has previously led payments infrastructure teams for some of Australia’s biggest banks, and head of back end Alfred Wong, who has held several CIO and CTO roles in financial services and payments businesses.

Says Pfisterer: "Current banking and payment solutions are clunky and unfriendly, which means they actually get in the way of the running and growing a business. At Zeller we will deploy innovative solutions that are easy to set up, and will help businesses simplify how they accept payments and manage their cash flow.”

Related Companies

Zeller

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking People

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar][On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
Judo Bank achieves Unicorn status on $230 million fund raise
/startups

Judo Bank achieves Unicorn status on $230 million fund raise

Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank
/people

Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

Hay joins Aussie neobank revolution

18 Feb

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

  4. Wirecard AG files for insolvency

  5. New York to relax cryptocurrency rules

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward