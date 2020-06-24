Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
Nasdaq unveils Marketplace Services Platform

Nasdaq unveils Marketplace Services Platform

Nasdaq has launched Marketplace Services Platform, making it easy to exchange assets, services and information across market ecosystems.

The SaaS platform promises marketplace capabilities spanning the transaction lifecycle for the likes of standard financial assets, tokenised assets, credit card receivables, loyalty points, real estate, insurance contracts, gaming and wagering and more.

The platform includes a Digital Asset Suite of services which is both DLT-agnostic and multi-cloud, and is designed specifically to support the transaction lifecycle of digital assets and tokenised markets.

In addition, Nasdaq is collaborating with Microsoft on designing solutions for next generation marketplaces. The Nasdaq Digital Assets Suite will also be accessible for marketplaces in Azure. Nasdaq is also working with specialists Digital Asset, R3 and Symbiont to deliver technology through the Marketplace Services Platform.

Magnus Haglind, head, product management, market technology, Nasdaq, says: "By creating the Marketplace Services Platform, we are providing marketplaces cloud-based, turnkey infrastructure components and a platform to plug and play as they build, adapt and expand their business."

