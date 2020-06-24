Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Elucidate

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Elucidate raises EUR2.5m for Financial Crime Index

Elucidate raises EUR2.5m for Financial Crime Index

Berlin-based financial crime risk quantification agency Elucidate has raised EUR2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Silicon Valley-based 11.2 Capital.

Seed X Liechtenstein, Apex Ventures, Big Start Ventures and SixThirty Ventures joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to further develop the Elucidate FinCrime Index (EFI).

Built using probabilistic modelling and machine learning, the index uses data to score financial crime risk against an objective industry baseline.

Unlike most financial crime offerings, which guide users to manually determine reactions to potential financial crime, Elucidate says the EFI uses data analysis to anticipate and prevent the crime.

Shane Riedel, COE, Elucidate, says: "Since launching in 2019, Elucidate has expanded data analytics coverage to over 2,500 financial institutions. The work of fully partnering with our Users to enable them to move from basic risk detection to proactive risk prevention, however, requires ongoing investment in data analytics and machine learning capabilities.

"11.2 Capital, as well as our other investors, bring both capital and expertise to this transformational objective."

Related Companies

Elucidate

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty, [Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Th[Webinar] How Banks in EMEA Can Thrive Amid Economic Uncertainty

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. UK&#39;s top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

  2. Wirecard shares crash on missing &#163;1.9 billion in cash

  3. Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

  4. Wirecard: Missing EUR1.9 billion likely &quot;does not exist&quot;

  5. Wirecard chief Braun arrested

Research
See all papers »
Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management - Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data