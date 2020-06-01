JPMorgan and Bloomberg bid to streamline post-trade processes

JPMorgan and Bloomberg have come together to streamline post-trade services for buy-side institutions.

The collaborative effort entails direct integration between JPMorgan's back office technology suite and Bloomberg's order management system AIM, providing front-to-back process, product, and data integration.



The two firms say clients can achieve real-time post-trade workflows, enriched with custodian data, while operating within their existing Bloomberg AIM order management system, reducing manual touchpoints and thereby increasing operational efficiency.



The offering is now live and in production with the first joint Bloomberg and JPMorgan's Securities Services client and is being made available to other buy-side clients.



Naveen TV, managing director in Securities Services, J.P. Morgan says: "One of the hardest challenges to solve in the streamlining of buy-side processes is interoperability with Securities Services providers. This true integration gives our buy-side clients better management of transaction data, frictionless workflows and real-time lifecycle transparency, which provides significant value across the front and back office."