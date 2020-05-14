Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Almost &#163;2 billion of UK fintech funding swallowed up by Covid back hole

Almost £2 billion of UK fintech funding swallowed up by Covid back hole

Almost £2 billion of UK fintech investment could be lost because of Covid-19, according to a survey of fintech founders conducted by blockchain firm Qadre and techUK.

Approximately 68% of the 59 fintech founders interviewed for the research have reported missing out on important funding because of the ongoing pandemic. The average amount lost by each fintech business to date runs to approximately £1.2m.

As the UK is home to over 1,600 fintech companies, it means an estimated £1.9bn of investment has disappeared, as funding sources dry up.

Qadre - which provides a blockchain platform for recording and reconciling transfer of ownership - says inefficient equity management processes among fintechs are exacerbating the crisis.

With almost three-quarters of firms relying on Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets for cap table management, 59% of the sample report having to delay projects and 32% have lost out on funding due to inefficient equity management.

Worryingly, 61% of founders believe that time spent on equity management has impaired their ability to deliver a product or scale their business, says Nick Williamson, CEO of Qadre.

“Equity management isn’t just inconvenient, it is damaging UK fintech," says Williamson. "It has never been more important for fintechs to streamline unnecessary tasks and focus on developing products and services that can help them ride out this storm.”

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [On-Demand Webi[On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  2. Mastercard makes massive financial inclusion pledge

  3. Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

  4. Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

  5. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?