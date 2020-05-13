Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
HSBC targets teens with PayMe wallet app

HSBC in Hong Kong is to open a savings account for children over 11 years of age and open up its PayMe e-wallet service to 16 years and above teens.

The money transfer app features P2P payments capability and expense management tools with a parental overview on offer through a supplementary credit card or bank account.

PayMe accounts can be topped up by direct debit from 14 Hong Kong banks including HSBC.

To provide a complete service package, HSBC is offering a Children Savings Account specifically for customers over the age of 11, as well as supplementary credit cards from age 16 upwards - both of which can be used to fund a PayMe account.

