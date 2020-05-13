HSBC targets teens with PayMe wallet app

HSBC in Hong Kong is to open a savings account for children over 11 years of age and open up its PayMe e-wallet service to 16 years and above teens.

The money transfer app features P2P payments capability and expense management tools with a parental overview on offer through a supplementary credit card or bank account.



PayMe accounts can be topped up by direct debit from 14 Hong Kong banks including HSBC.



To provide a complete service package, HSBC is offering a Children Savings Account specifically for customers over the age of 11, as well as supplementary credit cards from age 16 upwards - both of which can be used to fund a PayMe account.