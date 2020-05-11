Lombard Odier Investment Managers launches global fintech strategy

Lombard Odier Investment Managers is to provide clients with a stock-picking strategy for investing in global fintech companies.

The portfolio of about 50 stocks will track established companies with a global reputation, to those enabling financial and technological transformation in the industry, as well as future disruptors.



The investment team is led by Henk Grootveld, who joined LOIM in January 2020 from Robeco, bringing over twenty years’ expertise in thematic investment.



Rather than anticipating a downturn in fintech fortunes as a result of the global Coronavirus lockdown, Grootveld sees a silver lining for the community as the trend to digitalisation accelerates.



"In our view, Covid-19 has actually accelerated the digitalisation of financials services. The combination of an increased penetration of e-commerce, countries wanting to reduce the black economy and the hygiene factor are now driving us towards a cashless society even faster than before.



“At LOIM, we believe that the combination of structural growth and attractive valuation remains compelling. The global transition to a cashless society, greater financial inclusion through digital finance, the emergence of new financial services through lowered barriers to entry, the rise of technology ecosystems and cybersecurity are key features of financial services businesses we will aim to capture through this strategy.”