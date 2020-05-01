Andreessen Horowitz raises $515m for crypto fund

Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has raised $515 million for its second fund focused on crypto networks and businesses.

The fund tops the $450 million target Andreessen Horowitz set for it and come after a $300 million fund in 2018.



The fund will invest in firms working in areas such as "next generation payments" says a blog, which touts blockchains as a way to bypass baking infrastructure and therefore open up financial services to the world's two billion-plus unbanked.



Other areas of interest are the use of cryptocurrencies as a modern store of value, business models that help creators monetise their work, and decentralised finance - services such as lending, derivatives, insurance, trading and crowdfunding that are built on top of blockchains.