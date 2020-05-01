Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Andreessen Horowitz raises $515m for crypto fund

Andreessen Horowitz raises $515m for crypto fund

Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has raised $515 million for its second fund focused on crypto networks and businesses.

The fund tops the $450 million target Andreessen Horowitz set for it and come after a $300 million fund in 2018.

The fund will invest in firms working in areas such as "next generation payments" says a blog, which touts blockchains as a way to bypass baking infrastructure and therefore open up financial services to the world's two billion-plus unbanked.

Other areas of interest are the use of cryptocurrencies as a modern store of value, business models that help creators monetise their work, and decentralised finance - services such as lending, derivatives, insurance, trading and crowdfunding that are built on top of blockchains.

