News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Related Companies

Babb

Babb

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Babb expands crypto service to 169 countries

Babb expands crypto service to 169 countries

British blockchain-based banking platform Babb has launched in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, enabling people in 169 countries to buy, convert and send cryptocurrency.

The startup has also incorporated a cash-out fiat gateway, for GBP and EUR, in 36 European countries in a move to take on traditional remittance services.

Users convert fiat into Babb's native token, called BAX, which can then be sent across borders without using interbank networks and incurring FX fees. The tokens can then be converted back to fiat and withdrawn by the recipient to a bank account.

In addition, the company has added a referral feature to its Android app, letting users earn BAX by sharing a unique code.

