Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bokio

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Accountancy platform Bokio raises EUR7.4 million; acquires rival Red Flag

Accountancy platform Bokio raises EUR7.4 million; acquires rival Red Flag

Accountancy platform Bokio has raised EUR7.4 million in equity finance and merged with Stockholm-based competitor, Red Flag.

Funding for the Gothenburg-born fintech, which provides AI-driven accounting software for SMEs and self-employed, came from existing investors including Creandum and European financial group, Svea Ekonomi. Also participating in the round is Carl Manneh, co-founder of Mojan, Red Flag’s existing investors - technology entrepreneur Anders Ström, angel investor Staffan Persson and asset management firm Öhman Group - and Red Flag co-founders Mattias Söderhielm and Mikael Pawlo.

The new investment brings total funding to date to EUR14 million.

Now operating together under the Bokio banner, the two companies will merge all assets, people and customer contracts to manage a combined user base of over 80,000 customers across Sweden and the UK.

In addition to Bokio’s existing, free accounting software, users will gain access to a fully-automated service for business administration, which will go under the Red Flag name.

With the merger, Bokio now has 80 employees and offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm, where the former Red Flag HQ is located.

With Red Flag operating as a payments institution, the merger requires approval by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Related Companies

Bokio

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Accounting Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

  2. Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

  3. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  4. UK Government rolls out &#163;1.25 billion startup support package

  5. SocGen chief innovation officer on the Covid-19 response

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?