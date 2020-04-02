Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

InvestSuite

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Belgium&#39;s InvestSuite raises EUR2m

Belgium's InvestSuite raises EUR2m

Belgian B2B wealthtech startup InvestSuite has topped up its seed funding round with an extra EUR2 million.

Existing and new business angels, management and employees participated, bringing InvestSuite's total funding since its start in June 2018 to EUR6 million.

Founded by a team of bankers, computer scientists and product designers, InvestSuite has developed AI-based digital investment tools for financial institutions.

The firm's main offering is an end-to-end, customisable roboadvisor, which provides an automated digital investment product that financial institutions can offer to their clients.

It also has tools for multi-asset trading, quantitative portfolio construction and portfolio reporting.

The company, which employs 25 people in Europe and also has a sales presence in Latin America and the Middle East, plans to use the new funding to make hires and expand its market reach.

Bart Vanhaeren, CEO, InvestSuite, says: "Wealth management is undergoing a large-scale digitalisation, and we are seeing great demand.

"We noticed that the pace of change has significantly increased during the last six to twelve months and are talking with financial institutions all over Europe, in the Middle East, Australia and even Brazil."

Related Companies

InvestSuite

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!, [Webinar] How to Re[Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Trending Stories

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  3. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Icici Bank rolls out WhatsApp banking service

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change