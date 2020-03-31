Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kyash

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Japanese financial app Kyash raises $45 million

Japanese financial app Kyash raises $45 million

Tokyo-based mobile financial startup Kyash has raised $45 million in a Series C Funding round co-led by Greenspring Associates and Goodwater Capital

Founded in 2015, investors in the company include all three major Japanese mega bank groups, as well as global venture capital firms. Total funds raised as of today are $73 million.

Kyash currently offers a prepaid-debit based mobile wallet app that allows consumers to make payments at Visa merchants and peer to peer transfers, but the firm has set its sights on attaining a banking licence which would allow it to offer current accounts and money remittance services.

Three-year old Kyash is riding a Government-inspired push to raise the share of cashless payments as part of an effort to better serve foreign visitors who prefer to use credit or debit cards.

The company believes the switch to cashless transactions is only likely to get more pressing with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and enforcement of social distancing protocols

Other investors in the current round include Greyhound Capital, a UK growth equity investment firm, US venture capital firm Altos Ventures, global investment firm Partech Partners, US FinTech venture capital fund Broadhaven Ventures, US venture capital firm Tekton Ventures, and Rahul Mehta, managing partner of DST Global. This is the first time Greenspring Associates, Partech, and Broadhaven Ventures have invested in a Japanese startup.

“I am delighted to announce Kyash’s partnerships with these global investors as a result of the company's progress in product development and significant user traction in Japan amid the uncertain market conditions resulting from the widespread effects of the pandemic,” says Shinichi Takatori, Founder & CEO of Kyash. “We are confident that our focus on developing proprietary payment technology and strategic merchant network partnerships continues to bring value to users and addresses the need for remote financial transactions in a digital economy.”

Related Companies

Kyash

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Big Data: Empowering Banks to Drive Customer-Centricity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
Kyash raises $14 million for cashless Japan push

Kyash raises $14 million for cashless Japan push

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  3. Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

  4. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

  5. Nurturing relationships while working remotely

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World