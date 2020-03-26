Delta Capital secures $50 million equity investment from Prytek Holdings

Financial services consulting firm Delta capital has secured a $50 million investment from Singapore VC Prytek Holdings.

The investment will see Delta Capital become the financial services arm of Prytek, gaining access to a further $100 million of capital for future acquisitions and funding for client transactions.



Prytek currently has 35 companies in its portfolio operating across a range of tech-related business areas, including fintech, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and human resources.



Delta Capita’s CEO Joe Channer says: “Access to Prytek’s capital and growing portfolio, provides further leverage for Delta Capita and its growth as one of Europe’s largest fintech solutions and service providers. Delta Capita is actively in the market looking to deploy this capital under co-investment arrangements with clients to ‘carve out’ and commercialise non-core business functions.”