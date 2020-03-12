Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Innovation

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech jobs market show healthy upward trend

Fintech jobs market show healthy upward trend

Despite a year of political turbulence, 2019 saw a continued growth in demand for IT professionals in the UK fintech sector – with a 5.9% yearly rise in vacancies.

The data, provided by business intelligence specialist Vacancysoft for the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), places London as far and away the leading UK region, accounting for 69.2% of all jobs - with year on year activity up 19%.

Outside of London, there is a different picture, with the hiring activity falling 15% - part of a wider trend where IT jobs away from the capital has gone from making up 44.5% of roles to just 30.7% in 2019.

In terms of businesses, HSBC remains the biggest hirer for fintech professionals, where since 2018 the number of vacancies has surged 57.2%. Lloyds has seen the most significant increase - with demand up 300% year on year as the bank prepares to move 500,000 customer accounts from its legacy IT onto a cloud-based core banking platform.

Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo comments: “As a sector that is growing in relevance, it’s really encouraging to see demand for jobs in fintech continue to rise. This is in spite of a number of factors last year that could have damaged vacancy growth. With the uncertainty around Brexit and IR35 - and companies like HSBC imposing blanket bans on contractors - the fact that demand has still risen shows just how healthy the sector is.”

Lead Channel

Innovation

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

Starling Bank creates 400 jobs in Cardiff with opening of third UK office

Mastercard to recruit 1500 tech staff for new Dublin campus

Mastercard to recruit 1500 tech staff for new Dublin campus

Tesco Bank embarks on tech staff hiring spree

23 Jan

Nationwide to open digital innovation centre in London

01 Aug 2019

UK fintech salaries on the rise - report

18 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  4. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  5. UK budget to introduce new laws to protect consumer access to cash

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies