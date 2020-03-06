Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ESRB warns cyber threats pose systemic risk

ESRB warns cyber threats pose systemic risk

The possibility of a serious cyber incident poses a systemic risk to the financial system, with serious consequences for the real economy, warns a report from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

As the global financial system becomes ever more digitalised it is increasingly reliant on the robustness of its IT infrastructures and the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data and systems, says the report.

This robustness is being tested by ever more persistent and prevalent malicious cyber incidents targeting large organisations and with the potential to spread across sectors and geographical borders.

A cyber incident can evolve into a systemic crisis when it erodes trust in the financial system because it involves the destruction, encryption or alteration of data related to value, argues the ESRB.

"For instance," says the report, "a perceived irrecoverable destruction, alteration or encryption of account balances of one or several financial institutions could constitute a sufficiently severe shock to the financial system."

Such shocks could cause a cyber incident to develop into a systemic event, impairing the provision of key economic functions, generating significant financial losses and undermining confidence in the financial system.

To mitigate the risks of a cyber incident becoming a system risk, the report says stakeholders need to make sure they are ready for rapid coordination, while authorities will need to offer clear and consistent communication to shore up confidence.

"Finally, the cyber equivalent of capital buffers is preparedness and resilience. In that sense, the operationalisation of systemic resilience mechanisms such as data vaulting, among other things, merits further exploration."

Read the full report:» Download the document now 973.7 kb (Chrome HTML Document)

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [eBook] Protect Your Customers From Account Takeover Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
Financial infrastructures join forces to combat cyber-threats

Financial infrastructures join forces to combat cyber-threats

BofE to stress test financial system against climate pathways
/regulation & compliance

BofE to stress test financial system against climate pathways

IMF warns of Big Tech threat to financial stability

11 Jun 2019

Digital banking transformation creating new systemic risks

21 May 2018

Cyber risk beats out Donald Trump as FS industry's top concern

08 Nov 2016

Cyber risks pose the single biggest threat to modern financial markets - CFTC

04 Dec 2015

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies