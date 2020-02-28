Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Austrian Institute of Technology NIGMA Conseil

Channels

Blockchain Retail banking Payments Mobile & online Regulation & Compliance Transaction banking Financial Crime Cryptocurrency Security

Keywords

Alternative finance Authentication Money Laundering REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Euro agencies to develop blockchain forensics

Euro agencies to develop blockchain forensics

Two defence agencies in Austria and France are joining forces to improve cryptocurrency security and tackle the rising rate of crime in the crypto market.

The Paris-based NIGMA Conseil and Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) are planning to develop more advanced  blockchain forensics which they say will help track crypto transactions and detect fraud. 

The work will centre on improving the anti money laundering capabilities of the French agency's e-NIGMA platform, using AIT's cryptocurrency forensics platform GraphSense to do so. The government-owned AIT has previously received €5m in funding from the EU to help develop the algorithms behind GraphSense. 

According to NIGMA Conseil chief executive Fabien Tabarly, the synergy between his team of developers and the academic researchers of AIT "has been instrumental" in the effort "to fight financial crime in virtual currencies".  

The alliance between the two firms mirrors the increasing number of collaborations between international defence agencies and crime bodies, all designed to help reduce the in cryptocurrency crime and digital financial fraud. 

This week saw the launch of the Cyber Information and Intelligence and Sharing initiative involving a number of European crime agencies, central banks and financial infrastructures and payment providers. 

Related Companies

Austrian Institute of Technology NIGMA Conseil

Channels

Blockchain Retail banking Payments Mobile & online Regulation & Compliance Transaction banking Financial Crime Cryptocurrency Security

Keywords

Alternative finance Authentication Money Laundering REAL TIME PAYMENTS Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Unlocking Revenue Through Digital Identity - Download Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics, [Webinar] How to Address Fraud Thr[Webinar] How to Address Fraud Through the Use of Risk Analytics

Trending Stories

Related News
Financial infrastructures join forces to combat cyber-threats

Financial infrastructures join forces to combat cyber-threats

FS-ISAC and Europol forge cybercrime partnership

FS-ISAC and Europol forge cybercrime partnership

Cyber-crime best tackled by international co-operation

18 Sep 2019

UK banks commit £6.5 million to tighten money laundering controls

12 Jul 2019

In wake of money laundering scandal, Swedbank creates financial crime unit

25 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies