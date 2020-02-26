JPMorgan to pursue M&A strategy in face of Big Tech competition

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon says the bank will pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to see off the threats posed to its business by Big Tech giants and smaller fintechs.

Speaking at the New York-based bank’s annual investor meeting, Dimon said: “We are looking, and we will be much more aggressive with acquisitions across the board.



“You’re going to get some form of competition from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, WeChat, Alipay; you’re going to get it across payments, white label, black label and bank-in-a-box and marketplaces...when it comes to M&A, we should be very, very creative."



CNBC reports that Dimon told investors to expect takeovers in adjacent business lines, much like its recent acquisitions of InstaMed and WePay.