Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Innovation Mobile & online Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan to pursue M&amp;A strategy in face of Big Tech competition

JPMorgan to pursue M&A strategy in face of Big Tech competition

JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon says the bank will pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to see off the threats posed to its business by Big Tech giants and smaller fintechs.

Speaking at the New York-based bank’s annual investor meeting, Dimon said: “We are looking, and we will be much more aggressive with acquisitions across the board.

“You’re going to get some form of competition from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, WeChat, Alipay; you’re going to get it across payments, white label, black label and bank-in-a-box and marketplaces...when it comes to M&A, we should be very, very creative."

CNBC reports that Dimon told investors to expect takeovers in adjacent business lines, much like its recent acquisitions of InstaMed and WePay.

