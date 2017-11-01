 
01 November 2017
Interac debit comes to Samsung Pay in Canada

5 hours ago

Canadian debit network Interac has introduced support for Samsung Pay, enabling customers of participating banks to add their cards to the mobile wallet and make NFC payments.

CIBC, Scotiabank and ATB Financial customers can now add their debit cards to the Samsung Pay app and make purchases at thousands of merchants by tapping their handsets against a reader and authenticating the transaction with a fingerprint, iris scan or PIN. More banks are set to follow.

Customers of most of the big Canadian banks can already add their Interac cards to Samsung Pay's major rivals, Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Yesterday Interac also upgraded its e-Transfer service, enabling users to request money and to deposit funds that they receive without having to answer a security questions.
