 
Login | Sign up |Help
30 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Bank CIOs put AI, APIs and legacy modernisation at top of transformation agenda

2 hours ago  |  1650 views  |  0 Dollar note jigsaw

Banking and investment services CIOs are increasingly convinced that their old business models and existing value propositions will not be sustainable in the future, according to a survey from Gartner.

Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Survey gathered data from 3,160 CIO respondents in 98 countries and across major industries, including 354 banking and investment services CIOs.

"Digital transformation and its related technologies such as APIs are more important for banking than for other industries,” says Pete Redshaw, managing vice president at Gartner. “Banks and other banking and investment services organisations clearly recognise that the status quo is not sustainable, and they must disrupt themselves before it is done to them."

When it comes to strategic business priorities, the survey found that digital business/digital transformation is more important for banking (first priority for 26% of respondents) than for all industries (17%).

In terms of investment priorities, banking CIOs rank AI, APIs and legacy modernisation as top of their agenda, with blockchain and Internet of Things failing to make the cut.

"These priorities point to a continuing tension between two opposing forces," saysRedshaw. "On the one hand, there is a need to rapidly transform the business, while, on the other hand, there is the innate inertia that arises from a huge IT estate that supports a heavily regulated industry."

Planned additional spend on digitalisation/digital marketing is also much more prominent in the banking and investment services sector (22%) than the all-industries average (12%).

Says Redshaw: "This is an industry that recognises that a firm must become truly digital - in culture, value and technology - if it is to stand a chance of surviving and thriving."
ChannelsOPEN APISWHOLESALE BANKINGARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBLOCKCHAINRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK FS firms invest in data analysis and process automation

UK FS firms invest in data analysis and process automation

11 July 2017  |  6552 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

07 March 2017  |  11780 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 29 linkedin
Bank IT spending in Asia/Pacific set for growth

Bank IT spending in Asia/Pacific set for growth

10 February 2017  |  4450 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Bank CEOs fret about ROI as startups drive IT arms race

Bank CEOs fret about ROI as startups drive IT arms race

30 November 2016  |  9308 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 21 linkedin
Legacy banking vendors in fintech firing line

Legacy banking vendors in fintech firing line

03 May 2016  |  10472 views  |  5 comments | 30 tweets | 37 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.atos.netvisit www.vasco.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Forget fintechs, banks need to worry about Alibaba and AmazonForget fintechs, banks need to worry about...
16011 views comments | 42 tweets | 61 linkedin
Uber launches credit cardUber launches credit card
11250 views comments | 34 tweets | 52 linkedin
satelliteAI firm Squirro lands in Singapore
10133 views comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Barclays introduces pop-up questionnaire for unusual online funds transfersBarclays introduces pop-up questionnaire f...
9481 views comments | 10 tweets | 17 linkedin
Nordea joins EUR14 million funding round in PFM startup TinkNordea joins EUR14 million funding round i...
9373 views comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter