27 October 2017
Digital, connected, client-centric: a new model for corporate banking – new Finextra report

Corporates have made massive leaps in digitally transforming their services and it is ringing change within the corporate banking ecosystem. A new research paper from Finextra, produced in association with Oracle, explores the need for a new ecosystem.

The way treasurers now engage with and what their expectations are from their banks has changed. Increased collaboration between banks, fintechs, partners, investors, regulators, employees, and consumers, is paving the way for a new sharing economy. What will the hyperconnected corporate banking ecosystem look like and how will banks adapt? Download the paper to find out.

Banks are under pressure to adhere to multiregional regulation to keep up with consumer demand for a borderless ecosystem. The large, longstanding corporates want to scale, leverage data, manage risk; the smaller newer ones are in a “tearing hurry to plant their flag in every country,” Tapodyuti Bose, Global Head of Channel Services, Trade and Treasury Services, Citi, says.

Increasingly proactive treasurers want a more bespoke service with financial and physical supply chains integrated and advice from their bank on what developments such as real-time payments mean for them.

“We need to develop very effective interface channels with our customers, not just retail, but corporates,” says Sebastien Rozes, Head of Corporate Banking, EMEA, MUFG.

The paper explores what banks’ options are in responding to these pressing needs, from APIs to AI and the distribution of some of the financing on their books.

 

